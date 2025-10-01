Clear Street Initiates Coverage of Sound Point Meridian Capital (SPMC) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 1, 2025, Clear Street initiated coverage of Sound Point Meridian Capital (NYSE:SPMC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.25% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Sound Point Meridian Capital is $21.42/share. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents an increase of 23.25% from its latest reported closing price of $17.38 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.67, an increase of 4.03% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 14 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sound Point Meridian Capital. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 22.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPMC is 0.12%, an increase of 67.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 677.66% to 12,178K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kim holds 10,784K shares.

Bank Of America holds 500K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 500K shares , representing a decrease of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPMC by 79.81% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 474K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 501K shares , representing a decrease of 5.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPMC by 82.08% over the last quarter.

Envestnet Asset Management holds 100K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 146K shares , representing a decrease of 46.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPMC by 44.60% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 77K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 57K shares , representing an increase of 26.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPMC by 47.18% over the last quarter.

