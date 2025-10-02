Clear Street Initiates Coverage of Sound Point Meridian Capital, Inc. - Preferred Stock (SPMA) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 1, 2025, Clear Street initiated coverage of Sound Point Meridian Capital, Inc. - Preferred Stock (NYSE:SPMA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.35% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Sound Point Meridian Capital, Inc. - Preferred Stock is $31.26/share. The forecasts range from a low of $29.47 to a high of $35.24. The average price target represents an increase of 24.35% from its latest reported closing price of $25.14 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.67, an increase of 7.24% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sound Point Meridian Capital, Inc. - Preferred Stock. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 150.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPMA is 0.11%, an increase of 70.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 22.64% to 280K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFFA - Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF holds 251K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 229K shares , representing an increase of 8.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPMA by 0.06% over the last quarter.

FRFAX - PGIM Floating Rate Income Fund holds 25K shares.

Nbc Securities holds 3K shares.

PFRL - PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF holds 1K shares.

