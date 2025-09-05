Clear Street Initiates Coverage of Saratoga Investment (SAR) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 5, 2025, Clear Street initiated coverage of Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.98% Upside

As of September 3, 2025, the average one-year price target for Saratoga Investment is $25.03/share. The forecasts range from a low of $23.74 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 0.98% from its latest reported closing price of $24.79 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Saratoga Investment is 127MM, a decrease of 11.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.70.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 71 funds or institutions reporting positions in Saratoga Investment. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SAR is 0.06%, an increase of 49.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.40% to 2,385K shares. The put/call ratio of SAR is 1.03, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Two Sigma Advisers holds 232K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 282K shares , representing a decrease of 21.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAR by 26.75% over the last quarter.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management holds 209K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 193K shares , representing an increase of 7.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAR by 3.93% over the last quarter.

Lido Advisors holds 186K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 130K shares , representing an increase of 30.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAR by 25.56% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Investments holds 176K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 236K shares , representing a decrease of 34.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAR by 39.53% over the last quarter.

Private Advisor Group holds 151K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 126K shares , representing an increase of 16.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAR by 1.34% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.