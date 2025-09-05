Clear Street Initiates Coverage of Saratoga Investment - Corporate Bond (SAT) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 5, 2025, Clear Street initiated coverage of Saratoga Investment - Corporate Bond (NYSE:SAT) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.80% Downside

As of August 22, 2025, the average one-year price target for Saratoga Investment - Corporate Bond is $24.48/share. The forecasts range from a low of $23.21 to a high of $27.72. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.80% from its latest reported closing price of $24.93 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Saratoga Investment - Corporate Bond is 138MM, a decrease of 3.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in Saratoga Investment - Corporate Bond. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 20.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SAT is 0.29%, an increase of 13.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 40.58% to 1,444K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HOBIX - Holbrook Income Fund Class I holds 972K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 506K shares , representing an increase of 47.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAT by 66.96% over the last quarter.

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 341K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 394K shares , representing a decrease of 15.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAT by 11.22% over the last quarter.

PFLD - AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 45K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 43K shares , representing an increase of 4.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAT by 0.47% over the last quarter.

DGFFX - Destinations Global Fixed Income Opportunities Fund Class I holds 44K shares. No change in the last quarter.

RSIIX - RiverPark Strategic Income Fund Institutional Class Shares holds 41K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.