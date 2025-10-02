Clear Street Initiates Coverage of Oxford Lane Capital - Preferred Security (OXLCG) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 1, 2025, Clear Street initiated coverage of Oxford Lane Capital - Preferred Security (NasdaqGS:OXLCG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.07% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Oxford Lane Capital - Preferred Security is $34.03/share. The forecasts range from a low of $33.70 to a high of $35.03. The average price target represents an increase of 36.07% from its latest reported closing price of $25.01 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in Oxford Lane Capital - Preferred Security. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 20.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OXLCG is 0.32%, an increase of 26.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 31.96% to 355K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFFA - Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF holds 114K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 104K shares , representing an increase of 8.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OXLCG by 1.60% over the last quarter.

FRFAX - PGIM Floating Rate Income Fund holds 103K shares.

Iat Reinsurance Co holds 100K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Putnam High Income Securities Fund holds 32K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PFRL - PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF holds 5K shares.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.