Clear Street Initiates Coverage of Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 1, 2025, Clear Street initiated coverage of Oxford Lane Capital (NasdaqGS:OXLC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.59% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Oxford Lane Capital is $22.95/share. The forecasts range from a low of $22.72 to a high of $23.62. The average price target represents an increase of 33.59% from its latest reported closing price of $17.18 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Oxford Lane Capital is 354MM, a decrease of 17.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.29.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Oxford Lane Capital. This is an decrease of 142 owner(s) or 99.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OXLC is 2.95%, an increase of 2,746.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 97.82% to 391K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HYIN - WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund N holds 391K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 313K shares , representing an increase of 19.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OXLC by 9.30% over the last quarter.

