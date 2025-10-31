Clear Street Initiates Coverage of Korro Bio (KRRO) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 31, 2025, Clear Street initiated coverage of Korro Bio (NasdaqCM:KRRO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 162.70% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Korro Bio is $95.75/share. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $189.00. The average price target represents an increase of 162.70% from its latest reported closing price of $36.45 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Korro Bio is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 181 funds or institutions reporting positions in Korro Bio. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 2.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KRRO is 0.21%, an increase of 26.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.50% to 10,056K shares. The put/call ratio of KRRO is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors holds 1,137K shares representing 12.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NEA Management Company holds 1,091K shares representing 11.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Driehaus Capital Management holds 581K shares representing 6.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 582K shares , representing a decrease of 0.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRRO by 40.62% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 540K shares representing 5.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 521K shares , representing an increase of 3.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRRO by 36.03% over the last quarter.

Cormorant Asset Management holds 465K shares representing 4.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 380K shares , representing an increase of 18.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRRO by 13.10% over the last quarter.

