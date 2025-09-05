Clear Street Initiates Coverage of Great Elm Capital (GECC) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 5, 2025, Clear Street initiated coverage of Great Elm Capital (NasdaqGM:GECC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.80% Upside

As of September 3, 2025, the average one-year price target for Great Elm Capital is $12.24/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 8.80% from its latest reported closing price of $11.25 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Great Elm Capital is 38MM, a decrease of 21.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.85.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 25 funds or institutions reporting positions in Great Elm Capital. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 38.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GECC is 0.20%, an increase of 46.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 24.17% to 1,077K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Northern Right Capital Management holds 798K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Cruiser Capital Advisors holds 142K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 141K shares , representing an increase of 0.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GECC by 65.22% over the last quarter.

Ethos Financial Group holds 26K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Papamarkou Wellner Asset Management holds 20K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 16K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

