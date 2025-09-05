Clear Street Initiates Coverage of Gladstone Investment (GAIN) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 5, 2025, Clear Street initiated coverage of Gladstone Investment (NasdaqGS:GAIN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.09% Upside

As of September 3, 2025, the average one-year price target for Gladstone Investment is $14.15/share. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $15.22. The average price target represents an increase of 0.09% from its latest reported closing price of $14.14 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Gladstone Investment is 94MM, a decrease of 0.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.97.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 95 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gladstone Investment. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GAIN is 0.18%, an increase of 7.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 31.71% to 8,214K shares. The put/call ratio of GAIN is 0.78, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas holds 1,759K shares.

Melia Wealth holds 1,133K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,089K shares , representing an increase of 3.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GAIN by 3.20% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 837K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 808K shares , representing an increase of 3.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GAIN by 3.21% over the last quarter.

BIZD - VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF holds 835K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 811K shares , representing an increase of 2.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GAIN by 4.71% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 256K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 221K shares , representing an increase of 13.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GAIN by 78.59% over the last quarter.

