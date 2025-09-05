Clear Street Initiates Coverage of Gladstone Capital (GLAD) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 5, 2025, Clear Street initiated coverage of Gladstone Capital (NasdaqGS:GLAD) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.30% Upside

As of September 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Gladstone Capital is $27.34/share. The forecasts range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $32.55. The average price target represents an increase of 4.30% from its latest reported closing price of $26.21 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Gladstone Capital is 94MM, an increase of 5.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.03.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 83 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gladstone Capital. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 7.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GLAD is 0.05%, an increase of 13.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.18% to 2,801K shares. The put/call ratio of GLAD is 0.88, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BIZD - VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF holds 506K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 492K shares , representing an increase of 2.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLAD by 3.72% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 497K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 480K shares , representing an increase of 3.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLAD by 10.93% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 167K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 130K shares , representing an increase of 22.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLAD by 78.12% over the last quarter.

Legal & General Group holds 149K shares. No change in the last quarter.

LPL Financial holds 141K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 152K shares , representing a decrease of 8.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLAD by 22.26% over the last quarter.

