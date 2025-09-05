Clear Street Initiates Coverage of Fidus Investment (FDUS) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 5, 2025, Clear Street initiated coverage of Fidus Investment (NasdaqGS:FDUS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.39% Upside

As of September 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Fidus Investment is $22.54/share. The forecasts range from a low of $21.72 to a high of $23.62. The average price target represents an increase of 5.39% from its latest reported closing price of $21.39 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Fidus Investment is 120MM, a decrease of 20.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 134 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fidus Investment. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 3.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FDUS is 0.15%, an increase of 2.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 283.56% to 37,666K shares. The put/call ratio of FDUS is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas holds 27,410K shares.

Van Eck Associates holds 847K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 763K shares , representing an increase of 9.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FDUS by 3.76% over the last quarter.

Raymond James Financial holds 814K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 938K shares , representing a decrease of 15.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FDUS by 80.77% over the last quarter.

BIZD - VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF holds 793K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 747K shares , representing an increase of 5.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FDUS by 0.26% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 447K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 437K shares , representing an increase of 2.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FDUS by 92.29% over the last quarter.

