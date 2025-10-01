Clear Street Initiates Coverage of Eagle Point Credit (ECC) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 1, 2025, Clear Street initiated coverage of Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.30% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Eagle Point Credit is $8.42/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.32 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 24.30% from its latest reported closing price of $6.77 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Eagle Point Credit is 153MM, a decrease of 22.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.64.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 115 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eagle Point Credit. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 11.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ECC is 0.09%, an increase of 63.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.64% to 15,137K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Stone Point Capital holds 5,823K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PFG Investments holds 740K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 686K shares , representing an increase of 7.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ECC by 6.73% over the last quarter.

Legacy Wealth Managment holds 508K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 809K shares , representing a decrease of 59.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ECC by 72.19% over the last quarter.

Legacy Investment Solutions holds 508K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 848K shares , representing a decrease of 66.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ECC by 73.41% over the last quarter.

Wedbush Securities holds 446K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 745K shares , representing a decrease of 66.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ECC by 46.06% over the last quarter.

