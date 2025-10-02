Clear Street Initiates Coverage of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. - Corporate Bond (ECCV) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 1, 2025, Clear Street initiated coverage of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. - Corporate Bond (NYSE:ECCV) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.44% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. - Corporate Bond is $30.25/share. The forecasts range from a low of $26.32 to a high of $37.74. The average price target represents an increase of 28.44% from its latest reported closing price of $23.55 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. - Corporate Bond is 174MM, a decrease of 11.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.76.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. - Corporate Bond. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ECCV is 0.35%, an increase of 20.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 331K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BBNIX - BBH INCOME FUND CLASS I SHARES holds 179K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Iat Reinsurance Co holds 120K shares. No change in the last quarter.

MAHIX - Litman Gregory Masters High Income Alternatives Fund Institutional Class holds 32K shares. No change in the last quarter.

