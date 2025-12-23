Clear Street Initiates Coverage of Cellectis S.A. - Depositary Receipt (CLLS) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 23, 2025, Clear Street initiated coverage of Cellectis S.A. - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqGM:CLLS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 65.62% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for Cellectis S.A. - Depositary Receipt is $7.77/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.69 to a high of $8.00. The average price target represents an increase of 65.62% from its latest reported closing price of $4.69 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Cellectis S.A. - Depositary Receipt is 72MM, a decrease of 13.07%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.96.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 33 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cellectis S.A. - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 3.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLLS is 0.22%, an increase of 65.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 29.58% to 8,538K shares. The put/call ratio of CLLS is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Long Focus Capital Management holds 4,123K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,717K shares , representing a decrease of 14.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLLS by 44.19% over the last quarter.

B Group holds 3,282K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,257K shares , representing an increase of 0.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLLS by 79.99% over the last quarter.

DLHAX - Delaware Healthcare Fund holds 227K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 227K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 222K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

