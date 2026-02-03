Clear Street Initiates Coverage of Caribou Biosciences (CRBU) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 2, 2026, Clear Street initiated coverage of Caribou Biosciences (NasdaqGS:CRBU) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 659.76% Upside

As of January 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Caribou Biosciences is $11.09/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 659.76% from its latest reported closing price of $1.46 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Caribou Biosciences is 56MM, an increase of 503.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.58.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 177 funds or institutions reporting positions in Caribou Biosciences. This is an decrease of 35 owner(s) or 16.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRBU is 0.04%, an increase of 49.76%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.32% to 40,715K shares. The put/call ratio of CRBU is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pfizer holds 4,690K shares representing 5.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 3,217K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,551K shares , representing an increase of 51.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRBU by 239.04% over the last quarter.

Kynam Capital Management holds 3,068K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,702K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Standard Life Aberdeen holds 1,389K shares representing 1.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

