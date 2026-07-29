Clear Secure's CEO Sold Company Shares Worth $6.4 Million. What Does That Mean for Investors?

Key Points

CEO Caryn Seidman Becker disposed of ~121,000 shares for ~$6.4 million based on a weighted average price of $53.40 per share.

The transaction reduced the total equity position by 13%, with the sale impacting 44% of indirect holdings.

The sale was executed through Alclear Investments, LLC and involved the exercise of 120,640 options.

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Caryn Seidman Becker, Chief Executive Officer of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU), reported a sale of ~121,000 shares of Class A Common Stock on July 14, 2026 and July 16, 2026, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value $6.4 million Shares sold (indirectly held) 120,640 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 630,890 Post-transaction shares (indirectly held) 151,787 Post-transaction value $42.60 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($53.40); post-transaction value based on July 16, 2026 market close ($54.43).

Key questions

What was the nature of this disposition?

The transaction was executed via Alclear Investments, LLC, an entity controlled by Seidman Becker. It involved the exercise of 120,640 options that were immediately sold as Class A Common Stock to fulfill the requirements of a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted in March of 2026.

The transaction was executed via Alclear Investments, LLC, an entity controlled by Seidman Becker. It involved the exercise of 120,640 options that were immediately sold as Class A Common Stock to fulfill the requirements of a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted in March of 2026. How has the stock performed relative to this activity?

Shares were priced at $53.40 at the time of the transaction, while the company has delivered an 84% return over the 12 months ending July 16, 2026. As of the July 16, 2026 market close, the stock was priced at $54.43.

Shares were priced at $53.40 at the time of the transaction, while the company has delivered an 84% return over the 12 months ending July 16, 2026. As of the July 16, 2026 market close, the stock was priced at $54.43. What is the current financial profile of Clear Secure?

Clear Secure maintains a market capitalization of $5.5 billion and reported trailing twelve-month revenue of $942.4 million and net income of $122.6 million. The company employs 3,301 full-time personnel across its New York City-based operations.

Clear Secure maintains a market capitalization of $5.5 billion and reported trailing twelve-month revenue of $942.4 million and net income of $122.6 million. The company employs 3,301 full-time personnel across its New York City-based operations. Does the CEO maintain a significant equity stake?

Yes, following this transaction, Seidman Becker retains a total of 782,677 shares across direct and indirect holdings. Furthermore, the CEO maintains substantial equity exposure through ~18.2 million indirect derivative securities held through Alclear Investments.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-15) $54.65 Market Capitalization $5.5 billion Revenue (TTM) $942.4 million Net Income (TTM) $122.6 million

Company Snapshot

Clear Secure operates a secure identity-verification platform with CLEAR Plus as its primary revenue-generating subscription service, offering air travelers expedited airport security access and a comprehensive network of member benefits.

The company generates revenue through recurring subscription fees from its membership-based model, which provides members with streamlined identity enrollment, verification, and linking services across multiple touchpoints.

Clear Secure primarily targets frequent air travelers and business professionals seeking to reduce time spent in airport security lines, with expansion opportunities across additional identity verification use cases and verticals.

Clear Secure, Inc. operates a sophisticated identity-verification platform, demonstrating strong profitability with trailing 12-month net income of $122.6 million. The company's subscription-based business model leverages recurring revenue streams from its CLEAR Plus membership service, providing a predictable revenue base and high customer lifetime value.

Clear Secure maintains a competitive advantage through its proprietary identity verification technology, established member network, and strategic positioning within the critical airport security ecosystem.

What this transaction means for investors

The sale of 120,640 Clear Secure shares by CEO Caryn Seidman Becker through Alclear Investments, which she owns, came at a time when the stock had nearly doubled from the 52-week low of $28.39 reached last August. Seidman Becker sold for a weighted average price of $53.40.

Even so, her sale does not suggest a cause for investor concern, given it was a non-discretionary transaction executed automatically as part of a pre-established Rule 10b5-1 plan. Such plans allow insiders to sell shares at predetermined times to avoid concerns of trading on non-public information.

In addition, the disposition involved converting 120,640 Class C shares into Class A and selling them. This tactic is a fairly common practice adopted by executives.

Moreover, Seidman Becker maintains a sizable equity stake in the company post-transaction, indicating her alignment with shareholder interests. Her Alclear Investments holds over 18 million derivative securities, while she retains over 600,000 directly-held shares.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Clear Secure. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.