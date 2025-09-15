Clear Secure (YOU) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Clear Secure (YOU) ended the recent trading session at $37.82, demonstrating a +1.29% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.47%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.11%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.94%.

Shares of the airport security company witnessed a gain of 11.36% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 3.88%, and the S&P 500's gain of 2.32%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Clear Secure in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.27, indicating a 10% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $225.02 million, indicating a 13.41% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.07 per share and revenue of $889.15 million. These totals would mark changes of -40.56% and +15.4%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Clear Secure. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Clear Secure presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Clear Secure is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 34.98. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 31.21.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 71, this industry ranks in the top 29% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

CLEAR Secure, Inc. (YOU)

