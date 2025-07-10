Clear Secure (YOU) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Clear Secure (YOU) ended the recent trading session at $29.09, demonstrating a +1.96% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.43%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.09%.

The stock of airport security company has risen by 11.88% in the past month, leading the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.2% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.37%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Clear Secure in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.23, marking a 32.35% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $214.72 million, reflecting a 14.98% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.94 per share and a revenue of $878.42 million, representing changes of -47.78% and +14.01%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Clear Secure. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Clear Secure currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Clear Secure is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 30.35. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 29.03, so one might conclude that Clear Secure is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 62, placing it within the top 26% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Should You Invest in CLEAR Secure, Inc. (YOU)?

Zacks Investment Research has been committed to providing investors with tools and independent research since 1978. For more than a quarter century, the Zacks Rank stock-rating system has more than doubled the S&P 500 with an average gain of +24.08% per year. (These returns cover a period from January 1, 1988 through May 6, 2024.)

CLEAR Secure, Inc. (YOU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

