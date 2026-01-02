Clear Secure (YOU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Clear Secure (YOU) closed the most recent trading day at $34.38, moving -2% from the previous trading session. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.19%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.66%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.03%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the airport security company had gained 6.4% outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.02% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.54%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Clear Secure in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.31, signifying a 65.56% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $235.72 million, indicating a 14.28% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.13 per share and a revenue of $895.73 million, signifying shifts of -37.22% and 0%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Clear Secure. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.65% higher. Currently, Clear Secure is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Clear Secure's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 24.7. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 24.2.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 63, positioning it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

CLEAR Secure, Inc. (YOU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

