Clear Secure (YOU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, Clear Secure (YOU) was down 2.33% at $31.03. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.37%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.14%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.71%.

The airport security company's stock has dropped by 8.99% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 8.04% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.26%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Clear Secure in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.27, signifying a 10.00% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $225.02 million, showing a 13.41% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.08 per share and a revenue of $889.15 million, signifying shifts of -40% and +15.4%, respectively, from the last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Clear Secure. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Right now, Clear Secure possesses a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Clear Secure is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 29.42. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 30.03.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 63, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

