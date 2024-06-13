Clear Secure (YOU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

Clear Secure (YOU) ended the recent trading session at $17.91, demonstrating a -0.06% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.23%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.17%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.34%.

Shares of the airport security company witnessed a gain of 1.47% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Industrial Products sector with its loss of 3.86% and underperforming the S&P 500's gain of 3.96%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Clear Secure in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.26, indicating a 73.33% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $183.79 million, showing a 22.63% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $1.09 per share and revenue of $749.93 million, indicating changes of +87.93% and +22.22%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Clear Secure. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 21.48% upward. Clear Secure is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Clear Secure is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.44. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 22.28.

The Security and Safety Services industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 26, placing it within the top 11% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

CLEAR Secure, Inc. (YOU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.