Clear Secure (YOU) Stock Moves -1.79%: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Clear Secure (YOU) reached $36.78, with a -1.79% movement compared to the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.86% for the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.9%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.76%.

The the stock of airport security company has risen by 22.59% in the past month, leading the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.02% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.01%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Clear Secure in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on November 7, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.33, signifying a 57.14% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $194.14 million, showing a 21.04% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

YOU's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.29 per share and revenue of $761.88 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +122.41% and +24.17%, respectively.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Clear Secure. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Clear Secure is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

With respect to valuation, Clear Secure is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 29.11. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 32.38.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, which puts it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

