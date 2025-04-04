Clear Secure (YOU) Stock Moves -1.5%: What You Should Know

Clear Secure (YOU) ended the recent trading session at $24.89, demonstrating a -1.5% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 5.98%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 5.5%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.82%.

The the stock of airport security company has risen by 0.6% in the past month, leading the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 10.81% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.66%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Clear Secure in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.30, indicating a 7.14% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $208.17 million, indicating a 16.26% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $1.36 per share and revenue of $883.34 million, indicating changes of -24.44% and +14.65%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Clear Secure. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, Clear Secure boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In the context of valuation, Clear Secure is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 18.53. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 25.29 of its industry.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, finds itself in the top 34% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

