Clear Secure (YOU) Stock Moves -1.37%: What You Should Know

Clear Secure (YOU) closed at $48.12 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.37% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.51%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.97%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.01%.

Shares of the airport security company witnessed a gain of 45.64% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its loss of 1.84%, and the S&P 500's loss of 3.63%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Clear Secure in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.35, up 9.38% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $244.73 million, indicating a 15.78% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

YOU's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.61 per share and revenue of $1.05 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +43.75% and +16.44%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Clear Secure. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 13.61% higher within the past month. Clear Secure presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

With respect to valuation, Clear Secure is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 30.24. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 19.06.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 149, which puts it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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CLEAR Secure, Inc. (YOU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.