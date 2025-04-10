Clear Secure (YOU) Stock Moves -1.15%: What You Should Know

Clear Secure (YOU) closed at $25.89 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.15% move from the prior day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 3.46%. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.5%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.31%.

Coming into today, shares of the airport security company had gained 4.68% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 7.24%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.27%.

The upcoming earnings release of Clear Secure will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect Clear Secure to post earnings of $0.30 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 7.14%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $208.17 million, indicating a 16.26% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $1.36 per share and revenue of $883.34 million, indicating changes of -24.44% and +14.65%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Clear Secure. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Clear Secure is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, Clear Secure currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.58. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 23.21, which means Clear Secure is trading at a discount to the group.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

CLEAR Secure, Inc. (YOU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

