Clear Secure (YOU) Stock Moves -0.67%: What You Should Know

Clear Secure (YOU) closed the latest trading day at $20.81, indicating a -0.67% change from the previous session's end. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.32%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.64%.

Coming into today, shares of the airport security company had gained 10.67% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector gained 3.7%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.79%.

The upcoming earnings release of Clear Secure will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on August 6, 2024. On that day, Clear Secure is projected to report earnings of $0.26 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 73.33%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $183.79 million, reflecting a 22.63% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.09 per share and revenue of $749.93 million. These totals would mark changes of +87.93% and +22.22%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Clear Secure. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Clear Secure is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In the context of valuation, Clear Secure is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 19.22. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 24.94, which means Clear Secure is trading at a discount to the group.

The Security and Safety Services industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 104, placing it within the top 42% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

