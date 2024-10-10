Clear Secure (YOU) Stock Moves -0.18%: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Clear Secure (YOU) reached $33.29, with a -0.18% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.21%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

The airport security company's stock has climbed by 13.55% in the past month, exceeding the Industrial Products sector's gain of 8.18% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.94%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Clear Secure in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.33, marking a 57.14% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $194.14 million, indicating a 21.04% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.29 per share and revenue of $761.88 million. These totals would mark changes of +122.41% and +24.17%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Clear Secure. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Clear Secure currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Clear Secure is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 25.92. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 22.32 of its industry.

The Security and Safety Services industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 168, placing it within the bottom 34% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

