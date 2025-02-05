Clear Secure (YOU) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

The latest trading session saw Clear Secure (YOU) ending at $23.02, denoting a -1.92% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.39%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.71%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.2%.

Shares of the airport security company witnessed a loss of 12.88% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 0.04% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.7%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Clear Secure in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.28, marking a 64.71% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $203.45 million, reflecting a 19% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Clear Secure. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Clear Secure currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Clear Secure has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.38 right now. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 31.7.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, positioning it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CLEAR Secure, Inc. (YOU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.