Clear Secure (YOU) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

The most recent trading session ended with Clear Secure (YOU) standing at $21.35, reflecting a -1.07% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.08% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.75%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 2.64%.

Shares of the airport security company have appreciated by 12.51% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Industrial Products sector's gain of 4.04% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.44%.

The upcoming earnings release of Clear Secure will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on August 6, 2024. In that report, analysts expect Clear Secure to post earnings of $0.26 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 73.33%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $183.79 million, up 22.63% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.09 per share and a revenue of $749.93 million, representing changes of +87.93% and +22.22%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Clear Secure. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Clear Secure currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Clear Secure currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.8. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 24.31 for its industry.

The Security and Safety Services industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, positioning it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

CLEAR Secure, Inc. (YOU)

