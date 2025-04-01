Clear Secure (YOU) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Clear Secure (YOU) closed the latest trading day at $25.80, indicating a -0.42% change from the previous session's end. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.38%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.87%.

Shares of the airport security company witnessed a gain of 9% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its loss of 8.94% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.59%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Clear Secure in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.30, indicating a 7.14% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $208.17 million, up 16.26% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $1.36 per share and revenue of $883.34 million, indicating changes of -24.44% and +14.65%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Clear Secure. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Clear Secure is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

With respect to valuation, Clear Secure is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 19. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 26.28.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, positioning it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

