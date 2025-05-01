Clear Secure (YOU) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

Clear Secure (YOU) closed at $24.40 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.13% move from the prior day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.63%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.21%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.52%.

Shares of the airport security company have depreciated by 6.3% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.66% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.7%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Clear Secure in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on May 8, 2025. On that day, Clear Secure is projected to report earnings of $0.30 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 7.14%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $208.17 million, reflecting a 16.26% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.32 per share and revenue of $874.4 million, which would represent changes of -26.67% and +13.49%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Clear Secure. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 4.22% decrease. Clear Secure presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Clear Secure is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.74. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 26.31.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 141, finds itself in the bottom 43% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CLEAR Secure, Inc. (YOU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.