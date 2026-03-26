Clear Secure (YOU) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

Clear Secure (YOU) ended the recent trading session at $53.40, demonstrating a -1.98% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.74% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 2.38%.

The airport security company's stock has climbed by 17.14% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.77% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.99%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Clear Secure in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.35, showcasing a 9.38% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $244.73 million, up 15.78% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.61 per share and a revenue of $1.05 billion, indicating changes of +43.75% and +16.44%, respectively, from the former year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Clear Secure should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 13.61% upward. Clear Secure is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

In the context of valuation, Clear Secure is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 33.77. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.93, so one might conclude that Clear Secure is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 157, placing it within the bottom 36% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

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CLEAR Secure, Inc. (YOU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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