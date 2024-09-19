Clear Secure (YOU) Rises But Trails Market: What Investors Should Know

The latest trading session saw Clear Secure (YOU) ending at $32.87, denoting a +1.23% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.7%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 2.51%.

Coming into today, shares of the airport security company had gained 15.96% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector gained 3.78%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.27%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Clear Secure in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.33, showcasing a 57.14% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $194.14 million, indicating a 21.04% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.29 per share and a revenue of $761.88 million, indicating changes of +122.41% and +24.17%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Clear Secure. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, Clear Secure boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Clear Secure has a Forward P/E ratio of 25.24 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.85.

The Security and Safety Services industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 145, putting it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

