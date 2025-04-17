Clear Secure (YOU) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, Clear Secure (YOU) closed at $26.70, marking a +1.68% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.13%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the airport security company had lost 4.92% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 9.27% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.3% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Clear Secure in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.30, marking a 7.14% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $208.17 million, reflecting a 16.26% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.36 per share and a revenue of $880.24 million, signifying shifts of -24.44% and +14.24%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Clear Secure. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Clear Secure is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, Clear Secure is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.26. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 24.35, so one might conclude that Clear Secure is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

