Clear Secure (YOU) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

Clear Secure (YOU) closed the most recent trading day at $55.91, moving -1.46% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.45%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.25%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.16%.

Coming into today, shares of the airport security company had gained 3.2% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 0.38%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.14%.

The upcoming earnings release of Clear Secure will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.44, marking a 69.23% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $270.25 million, up 23.14% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $1.79 per share and revenue of $1.1 billion, indicating changes of +59.82% and +22.22%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Clear Secure should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.28% higher within the past month. Currently, Clear Secure is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Clear Secure has a Forward P/E ratio of 31.79 right now. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 19.77.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 95, this industry ranks in the top 39% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

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CLEAR Secure, Inc. (YOU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.