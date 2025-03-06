Clear Secure (YOU) Recently Broke Out Above the 50-Day Moving Average

After reaching an important support level, Clear Secure (YOU) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. YOU surpassed resistance at the 50-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

The 50-day simple moving average is a widely used technical indicator that helps determine support or resistance levels for different types of securities. It's one of three major moving averages, but takes precedent because it's the first sign of an up or down trend.

YOU could be on the verge of another rally after moving 8.6% higher over the last four weeks. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock.

Looking at YOU's earnings estimate revisions, investors will be even more convinced of the bullish uptrend. There have been 3 higher compared to none lower for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Given this move in earnings estimate revisions and the positive technical factor, investors may want to keep their eye on YOU for more gains in the near future.

