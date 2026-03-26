Clear Secure (YOU) Price Target Increased by 23.81% to 50.24

The average one-year price target for Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) has been revised to $50.24 / share. This is an increase of 23.81% from the prior estimate of $40.57 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $33.33 to a high of $64.05 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.93% from the latest reported closing price of $53.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 436 funds or institutions reporting positions in Clear Secure. This is an decrease of 246 owner(s) or 36.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to YOU is 0.11%, an increase of 44.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 18.31% to 96,096K shares. The put/call ratio of YOU is 0.99, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 3,642K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,813K shares , representing a decrease of 4.68%.

Durable Capital Partners holds 3,462K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,366K shares , representing a decrease of 83.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YOU by 27.03% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 2,982K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,063K shares , representing a decrease of 2.71%.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 2,672K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,888K shares , representing a decrease of 8.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YOU by 9.70% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,627K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,490K shares , representing an increase of 5.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YOU by 84.27% over the last quarter.

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