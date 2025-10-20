Clear Secure (YOU) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

In the latest close session, Clear Secure (YOU) was up +1.41% at $31.72. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.12%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.37%.

Shares of the airport security company have depreciated by 17.58% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.68%, and the S&P 500's gain of 1.08%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Clear Secure in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.27, showcasing a 10% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $225.02 million, up 13.41% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.08 per share and a revenue of $889.15 million, indicating changes of -40% and +15.4%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Clear Secure. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Clear Secure currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Clear Secure currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 28.96. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 29.15 of its industry.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, which puts it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

CLEAR Secure, Inc. (YOU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

