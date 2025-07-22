Clear Secure (YOU) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Clear Secure (YOU) closed the most recent trading day at $29.85, moving +1.05% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.06%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.41%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.39%.

Shares of the airport security company have appreciated by 12.36% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 9.6%, and the S&P 500's gain of 5.88%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Clear Secure in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Clear Secure is projected to report earnings of $0.23 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 32.35%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $214.72 million, up 14.98% from the year-ago period.

YOU's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.94 per share and revenue of $878.42 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -47.78% and +14.01%, respectively.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Clear Secure. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Currently, Clear Secure is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Clear Secure has a Forward P/E ratio of 31.43 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 29.18, which means Clear Secure is trading at a premium to the group.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, positioning it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Should You Invest in CLEAR Secure, Inc. (YOU)?

