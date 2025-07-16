Clear Secure (YOU) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Clear Secure (YOU) closed at $29.52 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.9% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.32%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.53%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.26%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the airport security company had gained 18.05% outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 7.22% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.51%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Clear Secure in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.23, signifying a 32.35% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $214.72 million, showing a 14.98% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.94 per share and a revenue of $878.42 million, representing changes of -47.78% and +14.01%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Clear Secure. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. As of now, Clear Secure holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Clear Secure is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 30.82. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 28.08.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, positioning it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

