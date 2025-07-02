Clear Secure (YOU) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

Clear Secure (YOU) closed at $28.61 in the latest trading session, marking a +2.25% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.48% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.02%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.94%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the airport security company had gained 7.41% lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 7.61% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 5.13%.

The upcoming earnings release of Clear Secure will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.23, showcasing a 32.35% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $214.72 million, up 14.98% from the prior-year quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.94 per share and a revenue of $878.42 million, representing changes of -47.78% and +14.01%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Clear Secure should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Clear Secure presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Clear Secure is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 29.77. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 28.61 for its industry.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 47, placing it within the top 20% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

CLEAR Secure, Inc. (YOU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.