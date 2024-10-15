Clear Secure (YOU) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Clear Secure (YOU) closed the latest trading day at $35.49, indicating a +1.66% change from the previous session's end. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.76%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.75%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.01%.

The airport security company's shares have seen an increase of 12.03% over the last month, surpassing the Industrial Products sector's gain of 6.33% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.31%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Clear Secure in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.33, up 57.14% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $194.14 million, indicating a 21.04% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.29 per share and a revenue of $761.88 million, signifying shifts of +122.41% and +24.17%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Clear Secure. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Clear Secure presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Clear Secure is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 27.13. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.38.

The Security and Safety Services industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 155, placing it within the bottom 39% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

CLEAR Secure, Inc. (YOU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

