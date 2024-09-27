Clear Secure (YOU) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Clear Secure (YOU) ending at $32.64, denoting a +1.59% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.13%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.39%.

The the stock of airport security company has risen by 7.71% in the past month, leading the Industrial Products sector's gain of 5.55% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.43%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Clear Secure in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Clear Secure to post earnings of $0.33 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 57.14%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $194.14 million, up 21.04% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.29 per share and a revenue of $761.88 million, indicating changes of +122.41% and +24.17%, respectively, from the former year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Clear Secure. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. At present, Clear Secure boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Clear Secure is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 24.97. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 23.01 for its industry.

The Security and Safety Services industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 141, which puts it in the bottom 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

