Clear Secure (YOU) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Clear Secure (YOU) closed at $25.75, marking a +0.43% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.67% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.5%.

Coming into today, shares of the airport security company had lost 6.8% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 9.93%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.57%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Clear Secure in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.30, reflecting a 7.14% increase from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $208.17 million, indicating a 16.26% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.36 per share and revenue of $880.24 million, which would represent changes of -24.44% and +14.24%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Clear Secure. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Currently, Clear Secure is carrying a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

From a valuation perspective, Clear Secure is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.81. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.08.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, which puts it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

CLEAR Secure, Inc. (YOU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.