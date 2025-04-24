Clear Secure (YOU) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Clear Secure (YOU) closed the latest trading day at $25.75, indicating no change from the previous session's end. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.03%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.23%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.74%.

The airport security company's shares have seen a decrease of 4.81% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 7.31% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.07%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Clear Secure in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, Clear Secure is projected to report earnings of $0.30 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 7.14%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $208.17 million, up 16.26% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.36 per share and a revenue of $880.24 million, indicating changes of -24.44% and +14.24%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Clear Secure. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Clear Secure currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Clear Secure has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.89 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.67.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, placing it within the top 32% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CLEAR Secure, Inc. (YOU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.