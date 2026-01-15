Clear Secure (YOU) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

Clear Secure (YOU) closed at $34.13 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.13% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.26% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.6%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.25%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the airport security company had lost 14.01% lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.58% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.57%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Clear Secure in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, Clear Secure is projected to report earnings of $0.31 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 65.56%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $235.72 million, up 14.28% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $1.13 per share and revenue of $895.73 million, indicating changes of -37.22% and 0%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Clear Secure. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Clear Secure is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, Clear Secure is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 23.77. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 23.72 of its industry.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 57, which puts it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

CLEAR Secure, Inc. (YOU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

