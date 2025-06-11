Clear Secure (YOU) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

Clear Secure (YOU) closed the most recent trading day at $25.50, moving -1.77% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.27% loss on the day.

Shares of the airport security company have appreciated by 3.96% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 11.99%, and the S&P 500's gain of 6.9%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Clear Secure in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.23, reflecting a 32.35% decrease from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $214.72 million, indicating a 14.98% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.94 per share and a revenue of $878.42 million, indicating changes of -47.78% and +14.01%, respectively, from the former year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Clear Secure. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Clear Secure is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at valuation, Clear Secure is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 27.62. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 29.06, so one might conclude that Clear Secure is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 41, which puts it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CLEAR Secure, Inc. (YOU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.