Clear Secure (YOU) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

The most recent trading session ended with Clear Secure (YOU) standing at $30.35, reflecting a -0.65% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.17%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.44%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.04%.

The the stock of airport security company has risen by 2.48% in the past month, lagging the Industrial Products sector's gain of 4.17% and overreaching the S&P 500's gain of 1.25%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Clear Secure in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, Clear Secure is projected to report earnings of $0.33 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 57.14%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $194.14 million, up 21.04% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $1.29 per share and a revenue of $761.88 million, demonstrating changes of +122.41% and +24.17%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Clear Secure. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. At present, Clear Secure boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

From a valuation perspective, Clear Secure is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 23.74. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.39.

The Security and Safety Services industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, positioning it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow YOU in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

CLEAR Secure, Inc. (YOU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.