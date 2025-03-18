Clear Secure (You) and Ubiquiti (UI) Are Aggressive Growth Stocks

As the aggressive growth stock strategist at Zacks Investment Research Brian Bolan usually looks for stocks that have a strong Zacks Style Score for Growth and a weak Zacks Style Score for Value. This week he is looking at two stocks he previously held in Home Run Investor. Home Run Investor is a service at Zacks where Brian hand selects growth stocks that have a solid Zacks Rank.

Clear Secure YOU is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and has an Afor Growth and an F for Value in the Zacks Style Scores. The $3.6B market cap company reported a beat back in late February, and the stocks as responded very well. This stock was added to the Home Run Investor portfolio on May 9, 2024 and was sold on November 14 of that year. Home Run Investor took home a gain of 51% on this six month trade.

Ubiquiti UI is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and it has an A for Growth and a F for Value. This networking stock posted a beat in early February but recent weakness in the market has investors glossing over the performance. Back in 2013, Brian added this stock to Home Run Investor and held it for a year and a half before selling in November of 2014. Home Run Investors enjoyed a 72% return on the investment, but are probably still mad at Brian for ever selling.

Just as in all of his Aggressive Growth Zacks Rank Buy videos, Brian reviews the earnings history, earnings estimates, growth projections and valuation before taking a look at the chart.

