Clear Secure (YOU) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

Clear Secure (YOU) ended the recent trading session at $36.56, demonstrating a +1.41% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.18% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.27%.

Shares of the airport security company have appreciated by 9.74% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.6% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.46%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Clear Secure in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, Clear Secure is projected to report earnings of $0.33 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 57.14%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $194.14 million, showing a 21.04% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.29 per share and revenue of $761.88 million, which would represent changes of +122.41% and +24.17%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Clear Secure. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Clear Secure currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Clear Secure has a Forward P/E ratio of 28.02 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 32.33.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 64, finds itself in the top 26% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

